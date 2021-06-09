NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
OTCMKTS:NASB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.
NASB Financial Company Profile
