NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:NASB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52. NASB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

