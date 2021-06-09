Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,733 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 571,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.