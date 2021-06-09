Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,219. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

