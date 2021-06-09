Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

