American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.27. 2,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. The company has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

