Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

