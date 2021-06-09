McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

SJM traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $136.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,338. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

