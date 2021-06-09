Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of GSL traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 6,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,407. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.