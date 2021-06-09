Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GSL traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 6,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,407. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

