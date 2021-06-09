McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.91. 296,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,278,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

