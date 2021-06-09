McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. 1,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,781. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

