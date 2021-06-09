Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.

Shares of STRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

