Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%.
Shares of STRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.