Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-2.190 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $138.48. 93,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.16. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.