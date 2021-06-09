McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $291,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.58. 54,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,323. The company has a market capitalization of $314.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

