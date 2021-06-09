FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

