Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Hits $103.61 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $103.61 million and $3.09 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00941137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.09257462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Power Ledger is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

