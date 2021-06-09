Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $148,537.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $148,537.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039819 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

