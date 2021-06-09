MyNeighborAlice Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00015403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $94.34 million and $21.43 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00941137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.09257462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049593 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

