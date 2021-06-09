McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.28. 10,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $220.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

