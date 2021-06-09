Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $132.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $131.51 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $547.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63. Five9 has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,677,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

