Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.98% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 27,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,900. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

