AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.59 billion and the highest is $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $31.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 82,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.