Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 149,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,258,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,276,039 shares of company stock valued at $23,115,103. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 1,504.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.