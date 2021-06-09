WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

