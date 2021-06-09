Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

