Madison Asset Management LLC Has $28.14 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.02 and a 12-month high of $439.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

