1,318 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

