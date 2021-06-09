SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.