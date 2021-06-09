First Horizon Corp Has $291,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV opened at $292.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.54. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.75 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,838 shares of company stock worth $2,334,455. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

