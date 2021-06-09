Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $688.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $701.10 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

MTCH opened at $142.85 on Friday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

