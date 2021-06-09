BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

