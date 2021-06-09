Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 97.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 437,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 279,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,823,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $164.51 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

