Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

