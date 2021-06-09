Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.25. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,726,206 shares of company stock worth $191,827,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

