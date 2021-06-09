Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,449 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

