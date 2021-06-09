Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $884.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

