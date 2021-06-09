Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $668.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

