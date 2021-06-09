Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.71 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $84.71 million and $14.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $8.36 or 0.00023961 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00232349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00213599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01280407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.77 or 1.00024876 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.