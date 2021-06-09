Ragnarok Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $6,810.22 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00232349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00213599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.93 or 0.01280407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,913.77 or 1.00024876 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.