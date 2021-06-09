Analyzing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gamida Cell and Champions Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 4 0 3.00 Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 213.47%. Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Champions Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -3.89 Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.87 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -54.59

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -100.66% -55.78% Champions Oncology -3.14% -19.24% -5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.