$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.35 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

