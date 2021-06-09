Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

