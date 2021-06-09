Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

