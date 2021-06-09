U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

