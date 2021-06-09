Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

