64 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,490.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,328.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,494.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

