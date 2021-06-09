Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.