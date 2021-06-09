Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Invests $234,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

