Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-120 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

ABST stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

