Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,283 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $205.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.99. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

