Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,092 ($53.46). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,090 ($53.44), with a volume of 27,520 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,812.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Insiders have sold a total of 3,907 shares of company stock valued at $14,761,052 in the last quarter.

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

